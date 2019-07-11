Deborah Lynne Morris, 57, of Shawnee, passed from this life Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

Deborah Lynne Morris, 57, of Shawnee, passed from this life Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, July 13, and from 1 to 7 p.m., Sunday, July 14, and continue through service time. Family gathering to greet friends and family will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, July 14, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be 10 a.m., Monday, July 15, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Travis Hurst, Faith Christian Outreach, Shawnee, officiating. Burial will follow at Brown Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

