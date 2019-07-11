Mrs. Dorothy Nell Miles departed this life on July 3, 2019. She was 90 years old.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Miles, Jr. Their eight children are left to cherish great memories: Catherine Freeman, Christine Greer, Doris Martin, Linda Hooks, Vanessa Hurley, Velesa Buycks, June Douglas, and Cardell Miles, 21 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Ratliff City. The Wake Service is scheduled for Friday, July 12 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, Tatums. She will be laid to rest on Saturday, at the Oil Springs Cemetery in Tatums.