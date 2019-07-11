After a solid first season in charge of the Madill Wildcats, head coach Brett Weiberg has been taking steps to make sure his squad moves forward instead of backward in year two.

After a solid first season in charge of the Madill Wildcats, head coach Brett Weiberg has been taking steps to make sure his squad moves forward instead of backward in year two.

Over the last few weeks during the month of June, the Wildcats went through their annual summer schedule, which included plenty of games against tough competition in preparation for the difficult challenges Class 4A will bring during the season.

“Our biggest thing this summer was to concentrate on just playing hard,” Weiberg said. “We wanted to make sure we were playing the right way, making the correct reads, and having fun. We’ve also been doing a lot of shooting this summer as well.”

“The kids have done a good job of learning from last year,” Weiberg added. “With that said though, every year is a new year, and we’re going to approach it as such. I’m hoping that by the time the season comes around that we are a step ahead of things from where we were last year.”

Last season the Wildcats made the regional consolation quarterfinals before being eliminated by Byng, as they finished with a 9-15 record.

While the nine wins might not seem like much, it was a big improvement from the 2017-18 season, when the Wildcats had six victories.

In the years previous before the 2017-18 season, Madill hadn’t won more than seven games.

“Our upperclassmen have done a great job for us during the summer,” Weiberg said. “They need to continue to improve in all areas, and we need them to lead by working hard and having a heart for coaching. They also need to improve in consistency and availability. If they do these things then they will become better players because of it.”

“Miguel Duran, Wyatt Gray and Trent Harvey have had a great summer,” Weiberg added. “Javier Gomez and Aaron Vann have also done a good job for us and really stepped up.”