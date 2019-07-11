Most of the Democratic candidates for president have decided that one way to woo primary voters is to pronounce their disdain for hydrocarbons and their support for the opposite — a green energy revolution. But is this realistic?

A majority of the two dozen candidates have voiced support for the Green New Deal, and support the idea of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Several have put forward their own climate plans. Among them:

Former vice president Joe Biden wants a “full electric vehicle future” by 2030, to include 500,000 charging stations, and a “100% clean-energy energy economy” by 2050.

Sen. Bernie Sanders wants to ban hydraulic fracturing, any new fossil fuel infrastructure, and end U.S. exports of coal, natural gas and crude oil.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren seeks to create a million jobs through her “Green Manufacturing Plan.” On day one in the White House, Warren says, she would impose a moratorium on all new offshore and onshore drilling leases.

Longshot candidate, Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington, would require all electricity, new cars, light-duty trucks and buses, and new commercial and residential structures to be emissions free or carbon neutral by 2030.

These plans are deemed by their backers as “bold” and “necessary.” Mark P. Mills, an energy analyst and senior fellow at the conservative Manhattan Institute, would use a different adjective — far-fetched.

In a new report, Mills does what Bill Gates suggested, that “we need to bring math to the problem” of understanding energy realities. He produced dozens of facts that puncture holes in some of these plans. Among them:

• More than 80% of the world’s energy is provided by hydrocarbons. Solar and wind energy supply less than 2%. “The small two percentage-point decline in the hydrocarbon share of world energy use entailed over $2 trillion in cumulative global spending alternatives over that period,” Mills writes.

• A 100-times growth in the number of electric vehicles in use by 2040 (bringing the total to 400 million) would displace 5 percent of global oil demand.

• To replace global hydrocarbons in two decades, renewable energy would have to expand 90-fold. “It took a half-century for global petroleum production to expand ‘only’ 10-fold,” Mills notes.

• Replacing hydrocarbon-based electric generation in the United States during the next 30 years “would require a construction program building out the grid at a rae 14-fold greater than any time in history.”

• Batteries produced each year by the world’s biggest battery factory, Tesla Gigafactory, can store 3 minutes’ worth of annual U.S. electrical demand. “To make enough batteries to store two days’ worth of U.S. electricity demand would require 1,000 years of production by the Gigafactory.”

• Over 30 years, $1 million worth of utility-scale solar or wind produces 40 million and 55 million kilowatt hours, respectively. In the same period, $1 million worth of shale well produces enough natural gas to generate 300 million kilowatt hours.

Mills titled his report “The New Energy Economy: An Exercise in Magical Thinking.” That seems about right.

— The Oklahoman