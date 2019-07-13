(SHAWNEE, Okla.)- Cinch awarded two $2,500 scholarships to high school seniors competing in this year’s International Finals Youth Rodeo. The 27th annual IFYR commenced July 7 and will conclude the evening of July 12 at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Chance Lawson of Guthrie, Oklahoma, was awarded one $2,500 academic scholarship from Cinch. He is a bareback rider that competes in the National High School Rodeo Association, International Professional Rodeo Association and National Little Britches Rodeo Association. Lawson is a straight-A student that recently graduated from Guthrie High School and plans to attend Oklahoma State University this fall.

Emily McDeavitt of Poolville, Texas, was awarded one $2,500 scholarship from Cruel Girl. She competed in goat tying and breakaway roping in the Texas High School Rodeo Association. McDeavitt graduated with a 4.0 from Travis Academy of Fine Arts and plans to attend Weatherford College this fall.

“We are honored to have incredible sponsors like Cinch for the International Finals Youth Rodeo,” said Stephanie Meiler-Gideon, interim director of Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center and International Finals Youth Rodeo. “Cinch is a long-time title sponsor for the IFYR, and the scholarship program they offer exclusively for our senior contestants is an excellent opportunity. This program assists IFYR contestants in becoming successful not just in the rodeo world, but the academic world as well.”

For more information on the IFYR, please call (405) 275-7020 or visit IFYR.com.