One of Salvation Army of Shawnee Capt. Jamie Clay's last acts before deploying to Virginia last month was to organize an annual project the local branch offers each summer — giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies for children for the upcoming school year.

One of Salvation Army of Shawnee Capt. Jamie Clay's last acts before deploying to Virginia last month was to organize an annual project the local branch offers each summer — giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies for children for the upcoming school year.

“We at The Salvation Army know all to well that for many families the rising costs of school supplies, clothing and basic care for children becomes exceedingly difficult to provide the items needed for a child to feel successful in school,” she said. “And we, along with our many other volunteer groups, want to help our local families in need with providing free Back to School Basic School Supplies and backpacks for kids in Kindergarten through eighth grade.”

She said Cliff Lehman, one of the original founders of the fundraising program and member of The Salvation Army Advisory Board, said the Back-to-School backpack program has been a long-standing event servicing the area for more than 19 years.

Funded by local donors — and through The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Salad Luncheon proceeds —the program enables children access to the items they need to be successful in school.

“If people didn’t support the Army like this by coming to eat at one of the Auxiliary events, we wouldn’t be able to make a difference in the children’s lives like we do,” Clay said.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until all are given away) on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the The Salvation Army Administration Offices at 200 E. 9th in Shawnee, backpacks will be offered to residents in Pottawatomie, Seminole and Lincoln counties only.

The project provides school supplies, Family Store Clothing vouchers and backpacks only, Clay said.

“Parents or guardians must bring with them and provide their photo ID, proof of residency in Pottawatomie, Seminole or Lincoln County, proof of income of household as well as a birth record and shot record of each child,” she said.

Additionally, The Salvation Army Corps will offer spiritual support for those who want it, along with free bibles provided by the Gideons.

Though the Clays are now gone, new officers are there to help residents with any services the Salvation Army Shawnee branch offers.

Nearly a month ago, Capts. Patrick and Stacey Connelly officially took over leadership of the Shawnee branch.

For updated information, call 405-275-2243 or visit salvationarmyaok.org.