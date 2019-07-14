If an automobile license plate is to include an image, that image should be easily identifiable. Oklahoma’s is not. Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell hopes to change that.

Pinnell wants to replace the state’s current license plate as part of an effort to produce a uniform “brand” for Oklahoma. Pinnell also wants a new state slogan (unofficially “Oklahoma is OK” at present) and a new state logo.

“The home run for us is that we pick something that’s not just going to work for 2019 but it’s going to work for 2059,” Pinnell says.

The license plate, featuring a white scissor-tail flycatcher on a light blue background, was introduced in 2016 and widely panned as underwhelming. Pinnell sees a better design as a way for Oklahoma to do a better job promoting itself. It certainly can’t hurt.

A summit is planned in August with the state’s top advertising, graphic design and branding experts who will work as volunteers through the end of the year on a potential new brand.

Pinnell and his team also will seek input from state and local leaders across Oklahoma. The public can have a say, too, by answering a short survey at projectbluesky.ok.gov.

