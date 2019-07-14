Sometimes, what we have planned for ourselves isn’t always what life has planned for us.

For an athlete like Lexi Duff, it is important to go to the school that gives the best options concerning her and her sport.

Duff graduated Ardmore High School in 2018 and went to Oklahoma Baptist University to continue her stellar softball career.

She has played softball for about 16 years.

For Duff, going to college as a freshman was an exciting experience.

“Going into OBU I was super excited and extremely ready to come in and start working hard. Unfortunately for me in December, during the last workout of the semester, I managed to get a severe mid-foot sprain. It put me in a boot for eight weeks, so all of Christmas break and a few weeks of the regular season, I was out. I was able to slowly start throwing again, and join back into workouts when I got fully released,” Duff said. “I was excited to get back, until one day during dead lifts, I injured my foot in the exact same way, in the exact same spot. This injury lasted longer, being about nine weeks long which meant I was unable to compete all season. I received a medical redshirt as well.”

When her sport that she loved was taken away from her, it gave Duff more time to think about other things going on in her life.

“I realized as the season went on, that without softball, I didn’t really love being on campus in Shawnee, and that I also didn’t want to be at OBU anymore. I just felt like there was a pull to be elsewhere. After talks with family, I decided to enter the transfer portal,” Duff said.

Duff will attend Oklahoma City University in the fall, where she will play among the Stars.

“I have gone to OCU for hitting and pitching lessons for forever, and the coaching staff just feels like family,” Duff said. “The campus is gorgeous, and the education is great. I’m very excited to begin a new chapter in my life there not only as a player, but a student as well.”

Duff anticipates new beginnings.

“I’m looking forward to the new door that God has opened for me,” Duff said. “I’m excited to meet new people, be in a different place, and being with the coaches who are like family to me.”