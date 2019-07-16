Frances Mae (Owens) McFall, 91, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Garland, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, at The First Baptist Church of Ardmore with Dr. Alton Fannin officiating. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery of Ardmore.

Frances was born on April 24, 1928, to Ben Lawton Owens and Maria “Nellie” Carmella Frenchmore at Ardmore. She attended and graduated from Ardmore High School in the graduating class of 1947. She attended classes at Oklahoma State University. Upon her return to Ardmore, she went to work as an accountant for her family’s business at B.L. Owens Furniture. She married Gene Ray McFall on Sept. 4, 1949, and they remained married for 56-years until the time of his passing in 2005. The family were members of First Baptist Church of Ardmore. She was a member of “The First Ladies” at First National Bank and enjoyed going on trips with them. In her later years, Frances began to explore her family’s past as a genealogist. Frances even made historical contributions to the book “Indian Territory and Carter County Pioneers, 1840-1982.” She also was an avid Wheel of Fortune fan and loved following her team, The Texas Rangers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and three brothers: Virgil Owens, Victor Owens, and Eugene Owens.

Frances is survived by her three sons: Michael D. McFall and his wife, Mary Anne, of Houston, Texas, Richard L. McFall and his wife, Jennifer, of Houston, and Dick O. McFall of Dallas, Texas. Grandchildren: Blake, Ryan, Ross, Martin, and Luke, all of Houston. Two great-grandchildren: Gene and Farrah. Nephews and nieces: Ben C. Owens, Victor Owens, Chester Owens, Doug McFall, Carmella Owens, and Carol Ann McFall.

Condolences may be left at www.griffinhillcrest.com.