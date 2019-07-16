Oklahoma AG calls company 'kingpin' in state's opioid crisis

By SEAN MURPHY Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Consumer products giant Johnson & Johnson was a "kingpin" company that helped fuel the most devastating public health crisis in Oklahoma history, the state attorney general argued Monday during the close of his case against the opioid drug manufacturer.

Mike Hunter said the New Jersey-based company and its subsidiaries, including Janssen Pharmaceuticals, created a public nuisance by launching a "cunning, cynical and deceitful" marketing campaign that overstated the benefits of opioid drugs for treating chronic pain and understated the risk of addiction.

"There was a simple reason for the crisis: greed," Hunter said. "The greed of the pharmaceutical companies caused the crisis."

After closing arguments, Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman asked both sides to present written summaries of their cases by July 31 and said that he would then take about a month to issue his ruling.

Oklahoma's case is being closely watched because it's the first state case to proceed to trial. It could help shape negotiations over roughly 1,500 similar lawsuits filed by state, local and tribal governments that have been consolidated before a federal judge in Ohio.

Attorneys for Johnson & Johnson argued they participated in a lawful and strictly regulated industry and that their marketed products represented only a tiny fraction of the opioids used in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma's attorneys have pointed out that two former Johnson & Johnson subsidiaries, Noramco and Tasmanian Alkaloids, produced much of the raw opium that is used by other manufacturers to produce the drugs.

Larry Ottaway, an attorney for the company, said opioid drugs serve a critical health need — to address chronic pain that affects thousands of Oklahomans every day.

"This problem of untreated chronic pain afflicts people here in Oklahoma," Ottaway said. "These drugs help these patients function."

During his closing argument, Ottaway played brief clips from a half-dozen Oklahoma doctors who testified about the desperate need some of their patients have to deal with chronic pain.

"I trust you to do the right thing," Ottaway told the judge. "I trust you like I trust these Oklahoma doctors, and I think you should trust them as well."

Attorneys for Oklahoma also outlined a plan developed by state mental health and addiction specialists to abate the opioid crisis that would range between $12.6 billion for 20 years or $17.5 billion over 30 years. Attorneys for Johnson & Johnson say that estimate is wildly overinflated.

Included in the abatement estimate is a need for the state of Oklahoma to hire 1,734 new employees at a cost of about $123 million each year, Ottaway said.

"The state's plan is simply untenable," he said. "It seeks billions of dollars for services already being provided."

Before the start of the trial on May 28, Oklahoma reached a $270 million settlement with Oxycontin-maker Purdue Pharma and an $85 million deal with Israeli-owned Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Texas teenager drowns in northwestern Oklahoma lake

FORT SUPPLY, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Texas teenager has drowned in a northwestern Oklahoma lake.

The patrol says the body of 18-year-old Mario Sebastian-Mejia of Dalhart, Texas, was recovered Sunday from Fort Supply Lake, about 140 miles (2252 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.

Troopers say Sebastian-Mejia was wading outside the lake's swimming area about 50 feet (15 meters) from the shore line when he fell off a jetty wall, went underwater and never resurfaced.

The patrol says the victim's body was recovered in 5 feet (1.5 meters) of water and was transported to the Office of the State Medical Examiner.

Authorities say five people drowned in Oklahoma during the Fourth of July holiday week, while a 67-year-old man drowned Saturday while boating on Lake Eufaula.

