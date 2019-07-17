DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER

Hominy residents to receive help

A federal Disaster Recovery Center is scheduled to open this Thursday, July 18, in Hominy and continue operations through early next week. The purpose of the center is to help people harmed by spring flooding.

Hours announced for the center are as follows: Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, closed; Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Felix Nance, Emergency Management director for Hominy, said the federal Disaster Recovery Center activities will be held in the Hominy Middle School lobby. Residents will be able to talk one-on-one with U.S. agency personnel and get answers about aid programs.

FEMA ASSISTANCE

How to apply for disaster aid

Individuals wishing to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for disaster assistance in relation to recent flooding can call 1-800-621-3362. If you use a TTY, call 1-800-462-7585. If using 711 or Video Relay Service, the number is 1-800-621-3362. Online registration is also available at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Information you need to have available includes: your zip code; directions to your property; the condition of your damaged home; insurance information, if available; your Social Security Number; a phone number where you can be contacted; and an address where you can receive mail.

When you register, you will receive a FEMA registration number. You should write down this number and save it. You will need the number whenever you contact FEMA.

Disaster assistance funds can be sent directly to your bank account. You will want to provide FEMA with your bank account type, your account number and your bank routing number.

U.S. SBA ASSISTANCE

How to apply for Small Business Administration disaster aid

SBA offers federal low-interest disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters. Businesses of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair/replace disaster property damage.

Small businesses, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations may also borrow to help meet disaster caused working capital needs. The $2 million maximum applies to the combination of property damage and working capital loans.

If you are a homeowner or renter, FEMA may refer you to SBA. SBA disaster loans are the primary source of money to pay for repair or replacement costs not fully covered by insurance or other compensation. Homeowners may borrow up to $200,000 to repair or replace their primary residence.

Homeowners and renters may borrow up to $40,000 to replace personal property, including vehicles.

What you need to do: Register with FEMA at www.disasterassistance.gov. This is the fastest way to register for help. Homeowners and renters should submit their SBA disaster loan application, even if they are not sure if they will need or want a loan. If SBA cannot approve your application, in most cases we refer you to FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance (ONA) program for possible additional assistance.

There are three ways to apply to the Small Business Administration:

Apply online using SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

Apply in person at any Disaster Recovery Center and receive personal, one-on-one help from an SBA representative. For additional information or to find a location near you, visit our website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela, call SBA at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call 800-877-8339.

Apply by mail: Send completed paper application to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

DIABETES EDUCATION

Osage County to hold class

Justin Hamrick, a health educator with the Osage County Health Department, will be hosting a multi-session diabetes education class beginning Aug. 7, 2019, each Wednesday from 3-4:30 p.m. The class size will be limited to 12 spots. Interested individuals should contact Hamrick at JustinH@health.ok.gov or at 918-287-3740.

WREATH MAKING

Class to be offered at OSU Extension

A wreath-making class is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the OSU Extension building at the Osage County Fairgrounds. If you wish to attend, bring an undecorated wreath. Decorations will be provided. If you have questions, call Randy at 918-335-7023.