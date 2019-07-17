The Bartlesville Board of Education recently accepted the resignation of Alison Clark from her seat representing District 3, which covers most of downtown Bartlesville. The board appreciates her successful service on the board since 2013, including her work as Clerk of the Board since 2018.

In June 2019, Clark announced her intention to resign since her family would be moving out of the district.

“Making the choice to relocate my family has been one of the most difficult decisions I have faced,” Clark said in a statement. “We love this community and leaving is so bittersweet. Serving Bartlesville as a school board member for the past six years has been an incredible honor, and I can look back with pride on what we have accomplished and how we have grown. I am confident that BPSD will continue to thrive and raise the standard for quality public education in Oklahoma. My family is off on a new adventure, but we look forward to returning home someday.”

Pursuant to board policy BBA, the vacancy shall be filled by appointment as follows:

Those candidates who are interested in filling the vacated seat can send a letter of interest and resume to School Board President Scott Bilger at 1100 South Jennings, Bartlesville, OK 74003. The deadline for receiving the letter of interest and resume is July 31.

The board will consider applicants for possible appointment to fill the District 3 seat until the succeeding election in 2020.

Each term on the board is four years. A person appointed to fill such vacancies in the first half of the term of office for the board position shall serve only until the next succeeding election, at which time the office which they hold shall be placed on the ballot for the balance of the unexpired term. Vacancies filled by appointment following the delivery of the resolution calling for regular elections to the secretary of the county election board shall be filled until the regular elections the following year. Persons elected to fill unexpired terms shall begin those terms at the next regular meeting of the board of education following the election.

Those who are interested in being part of the board of education must meet certain qualifications:

— The person must be qualified to vote in any school district election and be registered with the county election board within the school district.

— The person must be a resident of — and a registered voter in — the school district and the election district (District 3, in this case) for at least six months immediately prior to being appointed.

— No person can serve on the Board unless they have been awarded a high school diploma or a certificate of high school equivalency.

— A person who has been convicted of a misdemeanor involving embezzlement or of a felony who has entered a plea of guilty or “nolo contendere” to such crime shall not be eligible to serve in a school board position for a period of 15 years following completion of the sentence or during the pending period of an appeal.

— No person can be a candidate for or serve as a board member if the person is currently employed by the Bartlesville Public School District or is related within the second degree by affinity or consanguinity to any other member of the Board or to an employee of the school district.

To see a map showing the district demarcation, visit the district web site at www.bps-ok.org. Click on the “Board of Education” link to the left. Then click on “Board District Boundaries.”

Board members typically attend one Board of Education meeting per month. The meetings are typically held in the board room of the Education Service Center. Each of the Board of Education members also serves on at least one board committee.