The FCC today authorized over $69 million in funding over the next decade to expand broadband to 43,319 unserved rural Oklahoma homes and businesses, which is part of the third wave of support from last year’s successful Connect America Fund Phase II auction. Providers will begin receiving funding this month.

In Oklahoma, $25.3 million was authorized in May and June. Today’s authorization brings he total to $94.5 million, which will connect 51,881 homes and businesses to modern broadband.

Nationwide, the auction last fall allocated $1.488 billion in support to expand broadband to more than 700,000 unserved rural homes and small businesses over the next 10 years. The FCC has already authorized two waves of funding in May and June, and funds from those first two waves are expanding connectivity to nearly 100,000 homes and businesses that lack service. Today’s action, which provides funding in 23 states, brings total authorized funding to nearly $803 million, or over half of the $1.488 billion allocated through the auction, expanding connectivity to 305,518 homes and businesses.

In the coming months, the FCC will be authorizing additional funding as it approves remaining applications of the winning bidders from this auction.

“High-speed Internet provides access to opportunity in the 21st century, and the FCC’s top priority is closing the digital divide so that all Americans can fully participate in our connected society,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “Today’s authorization of funding is the largest yet from the auction, nearly the double the amount authorized in the first two rounds nationwide, and serving over twice as many rural homes and businesses. I am pleased that the Commission is moving quickly to authorize these funds to close the digital divide in rural Oklahoma and other states.”

Local Benefits

Delaware County: AtLink Services will provide 25/3 Mbps minimum speed with $77,272 over 10 years. The company provides service to 92 locations.