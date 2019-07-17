The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce has announced Fourth of July parade winners in several categories. Parade judges were selected at random from among spectators. The judges this year were from Mississippi and southern Oklahoma. The winners are as follows:

Most Original - Berkley Yeats and Natalie;

Most Outrageous - C.J. Dick;

Best Pet - Ellie Garnett, Daisy Garnett, Karter Hoffman and Gary the Goat Garnett;

Best Wheels - Helmer Crew;

Best Family - Paula’s Patriotic Posse;

Most Patriotic - Ellie Garnett, Daisy Garnett, Karter Hoffman and Gary the Goat Garnett;

Funniest Patriotic - Jackson Boe.

Winners received $25 gift cards to the Pawhuska cheerleaders firework stand.