Thursday, July 18

9 a.m.: Morning Performance

11:30 a.m.: Kiddo Day – Fairgrounds Indoor Arena (Free Admission/$5 Entry Fee)

7:00 p.m.: Grand Entry and Evening Performance

10:30 p.m.: Dance Under the Stars with TBA – Osage County Fairgrounds

Friday, July 19

9 a.m.: Morning Performance

7 p.m.: Grand Entry and Evening Performance

10:30 p.m.: Dance Under the Stars with TBA – Osage County Fairgrounds

Saturday, July 20

10 a.m.: Parade — Downtown Pawhuska

7 p.m.: Grand Entry and Evening Performance

10 p.m.: Dance Under the Stars with TBA — Osage County Fairgrounds

Sunday, July 21

10 a.m.: Finals Performance