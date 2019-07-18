Funeral services for Nellie Mae Murray are entrusted to the care of Kirk Funeral Home. Services are at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Jehovah Baptist Church with Internment in Jehovah Cemetery. Her Pastor, Tommie Brown, will officiate and her nephew, Carey Hooks, will eulogize.

Nellie Mae Jones Murray was born Nov. 5, 1934, to Tommie Jones and Johnnie Nevada Taylor Jones. She was born and raised in the Tatum Community and in 1954, graduated from Tatum High School and moved with her family to Oklahoma City. Also, in 1954, she married C.L. Murray. This union was blessed with 7 children. She returned to the Milo community and united with Mt. Olive Baptist Church. She remained faithful and dedicated to the Lord until her demise. She served as president of the choir for many years, and was a lifelong member of the Southern Aires, a group of women gospel singers. Recently, Ill health prevented her participation. She was a God-fearing woman, claiming “Jesus as her Rock.” She was a great Mom. Nellie Mae provided domestic work for many families until her retirement. Quilting was her pastime. She was an excellent cook. Everybody loved her peanut butter cookies, Sock-it-to-Me Cakes, and her pecan pies.

She departed this mortal life Saturday, July 13, 2019, from Mercy Memorial Hospital at the age of 84 years. Nellie Mae is preceded in death by her parents, a son, Craig Murray, and her husband, C.L.; 3 brothers, Leslie Jones, Lindsay Jones, and Luther Jones, and 1 sister, Revis Jeter.

She leaves to forever cherish her memories, her children, Emmitt Dale (Regina) Murray, L.C. (Karen) Murray, Lynda (Victor) White, Donald Murray, Larry Murray, and Eric Donnell Murray; a sister, Winnie Faye (Rodney) Hooks, and a brother, Dr. Elbert (Dr. Judy) Jones.

Fond memories are also in the hearts of 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, countless friends, and the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church Family. The Viewing will be held in Kirk Funeral Home Chapel Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Bearers of the Bier are Taj Murray, Trodd Murray, Jarrod Stevenson, Craig Murray, Donald Murray Jr., and Keimen Murray.



