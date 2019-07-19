Eighty-five pastors attended OBU’s 2019 Pastors’ School July 15-17, receiving encouragement, biblically sound teaching and tools to equip them to lead their churches more effectively. The pastors’ school exists to provide pastors with practical strategies for equipping the church. The event featured several keynote speakers and attendees were granted access to numerous breakout sessions along with free resources. The theme for this year’s pastors’ school was, “Shepherding the Flock: Insights into 1 Peter.”

The 2019 Pastors’ School featured keynote speakers Rev. Anthony Scott, pastor of First Baptist Church North Tulsa, and Dr. Hance Dilbeck, executive director-treasurer of the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma. Breakout sessions were led by Dr. Heath Thomas, dean of the Hobbs College of Theology and Ministry; Dr. Bobby Kelly, Ruth Dickinson Professor of Religion; and James Swain, equipping team leader with the BGCO.

Thomas was blessed by the large number of pastors who came to learn and study together on Bison Hill.

“What a privilege to host pastors from across the state and region in our 2019 Pastor's School at OBU,” Thomas said. “Our vision is to provide biblical, orthodox and practical encouragement to our pastors who bear the weighty charge to shepherd the flock of God well. Dr. Hance Dilbeck and Rev. Anthony Scott, as well as our breakout speakers, fulfilled that vision with passion and great insight. We are grateful to them, and our pastors are grateful to them. But most importantly, we are grateful to God for his blessing on our time together. We have come away refreshed and encouraged to serve the Lord faithfully. It is a joy for OBU to serve into the life of the church.”

The event was sponsored by the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma, WatersEdge Ministry Services, GuideStone Financial Resources, Christian Standard Bible, B and H Publishers, Stanfield and O'Dell, and the Oklahoma Baptist State Convention. The generous support from these entities provided $120 worth of books and other resources for each participant, as well as two breakfasts, dinner and lunch during the conference. The BGCO also provided 10 pastor registrations. Each pastor received a CSB Ancient Faith Study Bible (hardbound); four books, including the most recent volume in the Hobbs College Library Series (www.bhacademic.com/hobbscollegelibrary); and other resources.

Scott earned his bachelor’s degree from Langston University. He then earned his two master’s degrees from Andersonville Theological Seminary. He has served as senior pastor in churches for more than 20 years. He is an active member in many councils throughout Oklahoma and the nation. Scott has also written for the Tulsa World and the Oklahoma Eagle for many years.

Dilbeck graduated from OBU with a bachelor’s degree in 1987. He then earned his M.Div. and D.Min. from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He has been a pastor in Oklahoma churches for more than 30 years. He has held many positions in the Southern Baptist convention and within the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma, as well as serving for many years as the senior pastor of Quail Springs Baptist Church in Oklahoma City.

Thomas has been the dean of the Hobbs College of Theology and Ministry since 2015. He received a bachelor’s degree from OBU. Thomas has also earned degrees from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and the University of Gloucestershire (UK). He has been involved in church staff in Oklahoma, Texas, North Carolina and the United Kingdom. He also serves as interim pastor in churches in Oklahoma whenever he is able.

Kelly has been teaching at OBU since 1997. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Clear Creek Baptist College in Kentucky. He them earned his M.Div. and Ph.D. at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He served as a teaching fellow at Southwestern for three years.

Swain earned his bachelor’s degree from OBU. He then earned his M.Div. at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and his D.Min. from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He has been a senior pastor at numerous churches in Oklahoma and has also served as a youth pastor.

For more information about the Hobbs College of Theology and Ministry at OBU, visit www.okbu.edu/theology. For more information about OBU graduate degrees designed to equip ministry, including the Master of Arts in Christian Studies and the MA in Intercultural Studies, visit www.okbu.edu/graduate.