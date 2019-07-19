The Oklahoma Policy Institute is inviting everyone downtown Monday evening to learn a bit more about the history of Ardmore with Ardmoreite managing editor Robby Short and City Commissioner Martin Dyer, among others, while raising money for a good cause.

Kyle Lawson, senior field organizer with the Oklahoma Policy Institute, said the event will help raise money for scholarships for student to attend their summer policy institute.

“The summer policy institute offers participants a unique opportunity to become more informed about the most important policy issues,” Lawson said. “They get to network with fellow students and leaders and we have quite a few representatives and some industry leaders from throughout the state who will be there as featured speakers.”

Lawson said the summer policy institute is open to any undergraduate or graduate student attending an Oklahoma college or university. Other ways to qualify include being a graduate of an Oklahoma high school with at least 24 hours of college credit.

“No one is denied a spot in the institute due to an inability to pay,” Lawson said. “The 2019 summer policy institute will be held August 4 through August 7 at the University of Tulsa. It runs about $450 per student and a majority of those funds are from their lodging.”

Lawson said 61 students have signed up to attend this year’s institute and all of them are seeking either full or partial scholarships to attend. The goal is to try to raise $2,500 in Ardmore. However there will be no entry fee to attend Monday’s event.

“We’re not having a cost at the door regardless of if attendees aren’t able to contribute anything the night of the event,” Lawson said. “We would still love for them to come and learn about the history of Ardmore. This is definitely happening in conjunction with Ardmore’s birthday, and we would love for everyone to learn more about the Oklahoma Policy Institute and that way maybe in the future they would be interested in donating to the cause.”

He said the Oklahoma Policy is hoping to open up a high school policy institute in Ardmore next year.

“The Ardmore chapter would like to partner with Ardmore schools to create a high school policy institute for the debate students and other students interested in policy,” Lawson said. “So that is the goal for next year — working with students at a young age to teach them civic engagement, how policy works in Oklahoma and following that pipeline to see how policies directly impact areas of our lives.”

The Oklahoma Policy institute will be holding “An evening with the editor and friends” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 22 at Marvin’s Place Art Gallery located at 103 W. Main Street. There is no entry fee but all donations are appreciated.