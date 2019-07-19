The near-record amounts of rainfall that plagued northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas in May and June almost seem like a distant memory, as Mother Nature reminds that summer time is most definitely here.

But relief might be just around the corner.

The National Weather Service issued another heat advisory Friday for Nowata, Osage and Washington counties until 9 p.m. and an excessive heat warning for Chautauqua and Montgomery counties in Kansas is in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday.

With air temperatures hovering in the upper 90s, combined with high levels of humidity, officials are urging caution when it comes to dangerous heat index values up to 110 degrees.

The National Weather Service said heat-related illnesses in humans and animals may occur due to prolonged periods of heat and humidity.

“The most susceptible are the elderly, very young and animals,” the weather service said. “You should be prepared for dangerous heat. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.”

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

High temperatures in the upper 90s are expected through Sunday, with a break from the hot and humid conditions likely starting Sunday night and Monday as a cold front moves into the region.

“Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase some in the vicinity of the boundary Sunday evening through Monday night,” the weather service said. “Cooler and drier air behind the boundary will settle over the area for much of next week.”