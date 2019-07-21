Bobbie Whinery

Bobbie Junior Whinery, 74, of Avant, died June 18.

A celebration of ife will be at 2 p.m. July 27 at the Ethel Reece Cemetery Pavilion in Barnsdall. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

John James

John Ray James, 75, of Dewey, died Wednesday. Visitation will be 6 p.m.-8 p.m. July 22 at Stumpff Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. July 23, also at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Dewey Cemetery.

Robert Stine

Robert James Stine, 98, of Bartlesville, died Thursday. Visitation will be 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Monday. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at East Cross United Methodist Church with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home.

W. Robert Wilson

W. Robert (BOB) Wilson, 84, Pawhuska attorney, died Friday. Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Presbyterian Disciples Church, Pawhuska. Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home.

Susie Starr

Susie D Starr, 81, died July 17. Services will be held 10 a.m. July 22 at the Indian Camp Chapel, Pawhuska.

Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home, Pawhuska.