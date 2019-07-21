Memorial services for James Montana Hotema, 37, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with Brother Benny Hotema officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Navy.

The son of the late James Hotema and Deborah Taylor, James was born on Sept. 24, 1981, in Dallas, Texas, and passed away on July 11, 2019, at his Ardmore residence.

James grew up in Mill Creek, where he graduated from Mill Creek High School. He was proud of his Chickasaw Indian Heritage. James served his country in the United States Navy receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Coast Guard Special Operations Ribbon and the Navy Good Conduct Medal. He had been employed by Kerr Pumps where he was a mechanist. James was currently in school taking welding courses.

He is survived by his sons: Clark Hotema age 11, Ethan Hotema age 10 and Randy Hotema age six; brothers, Michael L. Hotema, Jr. and Thomas Hotema; sister, Samantha J. Hill; parents, Randy and Leonard Fullagar. Preceded in death by parents; and a brother, Jonathan M. Hotema.

Cremation with care will be provided by the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory.

