The the third annual Community Worship Service was a huge success. The Methodist Church sanctuary and overflow area were nearly full. Pastor Warren Peck greeted the congregation and Pastor Michael Leskowat gave the opening prayer. Music leaders, Matt Schafer and Jamie Labell from the Hope Community Church, got the program going. Pastor Greg Buie shared a word of encouragement and Pastor Michael introduced Caleb Gordon, keynote speaker. Before dismissal, the congregation moved into small groups for prayer. The service was followed by a potluck dinner in the fellowship hall. The Community Worship Service is traditionally held at the Washington Cove Pavilion, however, conditions at the Copan Lake prevented an outdoor event.

Parents with children eligible for the free Headstart Program may fill out a survey to help bring the program to Copan. Headstart is a federal program providing early learning opportunities for three- and four-year olds. Surveys are available at Copan Town Hall and Copan Gift Shop. Parents can also contact Jeri Weatherspoon for additional information.

The school year activities will begin on Aug. 1 with elementary enrollment followed by junior high/high school enrollment on Aug. 5. School starts on August 12. There is some activity around the school grounds. Work on the softball fields is ongoing as well as clean up-fix up activities.

Due to the noonday temperatures, Dewayne Bryan has suspended the monthly Community Coffee and Burnt Meat cookout in the park. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long for him to resume the gathering. Dewayne uses Facebook for posting his schedule. The get-together provides an opportunity for friends and family to catch up on community events.

The senior citizen menu for Thursday is meat loaf, baked potatoes, salad and dessert. Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. The Senior Center is located at 310 E. Weldon behind the Methodist Church. Overflow parking is in the church parking lot.

The SnackPak Program serving children grades PreK through fifth grade is an ongoing program sponsored by the United Methodist church. On Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon, the snackpaks are distributed. For information call 918-532-4337.

Remember to circle the calendar for a send-off party in the park on Sept. 15 to honor Pastor Michael Leskowat, who serves as a chaplain in the Army Reserves and is scheduled for deployment later in the month. Final details for the gathering will be announced shortly.

