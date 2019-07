Shawnee resident Carol Wakolee Mill, 67, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at her home.

Services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, July 25, on the Sac and Fox Tribal Grounds in Stroud. Burial will follow at Prague Cemetery under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.