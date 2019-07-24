COMPENSATION

Senate passes 9/11 victim fund

NEW YORK (TNS) — Congress can never do anything about the growing numbers of people still dying from 9/11, but the Senate voted Tuesday to ensure the words “Never Forget” will never be just a slogan for the cops, firefighters and everyone else to ran toward the twin towers after the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history.

The Senate voted 97-2 to pass the “Never Forget the Heroes: James Zadroga, Ray Pfeifer and Luis Alvarez Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act,” and send it to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it into law Friday.

Only Republican Sens. Rand Paul and Mike Lee voted against it.

Sitting in the Senate gallery for the passage was Alvarez’s son, David, and Pfeifer’s widow, Caryn.

Both said the passage would never fill the void left by the two men, who both died of 9/11-linked cancer after battling to win passage of 9/11 legislation.

The bill will enshrine in law the federal government’s ability to ease the economic losses and pain still being inflicted on people who spent days and months breathing the fumes and toxins unleashed after the South and North Towers of the trade center imploded, and smoldered for months.

The new bill would cost at least $10.2 billion over the first 10 years, but would be open-ended to deal with whatever the need turns out to be until 2092.

— New York Daily News

FEDERAL COURT

Epstein’s victims ask for new charges

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (TNS) — Victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse called Tuesday for a federal judge to allow the possibility of new charges against the disgraced financier in South Florida.

While Epstein faces federal sex trafficking counts in New York, there’s a continuing battle over whether his controversial 2007 deal to avoid prosecution in Florida should be thrown out.

Tuesday’s push is in response to a February court ruling that Epstein’s “nonprosecution agreement” violated the federal Crime Victims’ Rights Act, because underage girls assaulted by Epstein in Palm Beach weren’t told about the deal in advance.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra is expected to rule soon on what steps should be taken to rectify the violation all these years later.

Some of Epstein’s victims, while expressing gratitude for the new charges in New York, say they also want Epstein to be held accountable by federal authorities for offenses that happened in his Palm Beach estate from 1999 to 2007. He abused dozens of minor girls, some as young as 14, during those years, court records show.

The victims are asking Marra to rescind the immunity for Epstein and his unnamed co-conspirators, to clear the way for new charges.

— South Florida Sun Sentinel