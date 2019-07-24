The start of school is getting closer, as another year of handing out class schedules and signing up for lockers during enrollment is finishing up this week. Having a top locker is a priority for the students, so they are always eager to be the first in line at enrollment. If you missed your scheduled day of enrollment, you can come from 1-3 p.m. Thursday or call the office anytime before the first day of school and schedule a time to enroll. School starts Aug. 12.

The high school has adjusted its start time to 7:45 a.m. to match the elementary’s start time. The first bell will ring at 7:45 a.m. and students must be in class by 7:50 a.m., when the second bell rings. Breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m. in the elementary cafeteria and lunch is from noon to 12:35 p.m. for the high school. The elementary’s lunch schedule will be at different times depending on their grade level. Please check with your child’s teacher during the Back to School Night for their specific lunch time.

The Barnsdall Lady Panthers softball season has officially started. They had their first softball practice on Monday and are looking forward to a great season. The Lady Panthers will host their first home game at Wyrick Field on Aug. 12 against Pawnee. Good luck this year Lady Panthers.

Back to School Night will be 6-8 p.m. Aug. 8. The high school will have a presentation at 6 p.m. in the lower gym. After the presentation, students and teachers will walk through their class schedule meeting their teachers. Students can also use this time to fill their lockers with their school supplies. Tables will be set up to buy yearbooks, collect Box Tops, buy Barnsdall T-shirts, complete athletic paperwork and pay class dues.

A special thanks goes out to the Barnsdall Parent Teacher Organization for purchasing planners for all of the junior high and high school students. The students will be able to use these planners to stay organized, track their grades and set monthly academic goals. Thank you PTO for all you do for our students and teachers. Barnsdall is lucky to have such a supportive PTO.

Barnsdall will be getting a makeover as they start a program to help clean up properties around town. The Barnsdall Clean Up Fund has been created to assist in the costs associated with cleaning up properties. The fund has already collected over $1,000 in donations, and they hope to continue to collect more as they clean up more properties. If you are interested in donating money to help this cause, you may do so at the American Heritage Bank.

The Chamber of Commerce will start back to their regular bi-monthly meetings in August where they meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at noon. The chamber helps promote businesses in Barnsdall and coordinates all the community events throughout the year. The chamber welcomes new members at any time during the year. Annual membership is $25.