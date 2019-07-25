EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the final installment of a series investigating allegations of embezzlement by Epic Charter Schools. The first installment was published Wednesday in the Examiner-Enterprise.

In his request for a search warrant, a law enforcement agent described Epic Charter Schools as being set up a decade ago as a profit-generating “scheme.”

And he described the school’s co-founders as deeply involved in alleged embezzlement of state funds and obtaining money under false pretenses – such as personally recruiting “ghost students” to boost the school’s funding and allowing students who completed no work or moved out of state on the school’s rolls.

All of which begs the question: Who is responsible for oversight of Epic? And have they done enough to be a check on the state’s largest virtual school?

Co-founders David Chaney and Ben Harris, in a joint statement, say the allegations are false.

Wednesday, an article by Oklahoma Watch examined the oversight by the State Virtual Charter School Board and Epic’s School Board. Thursday, Oklahoma Watch looks at the role of the state Legislature and Oklahoma State Department of Education.

The Legislature

Epic makes aggressive efforts to influence state officials.

Epic’s two founders have contributed over $157,000 in campaign contributions since 2016 to lawmakers and other elected officials. With their spouses’ donations, the total climbs to nearly $193,500. The recipients include dozens of legislators as well as Joy Hofmeister and Attorney General Mike Hunter.

The OSBI began an investigation into Epic in 2013 at the request of Gov. Mary Fallin. Those findings were referred to the Attorney General’s Office but charges were not filed. Though many assumed the investigation was closed, the latest search warrant reveals the OSBI never closed the case and continued investigating behind the scenes. The same agent working the case then filed the latest search warrant.

Epic’s two co-founders supported Hofmeister in her successful 2014 bid to replace her predecessor, Janet Barresi, donating a combined $9,000 to her campaign. Barresi had publicly tussled with the school in a 2013 lawsuit over Epic’s report cards.

Hofmeister’s campaign has received more than $40,000 since 2016 from Chaney and Harris and their spouses.

Within her office, the person tasked with giving Hofmeister legal advice, general counsel Brad Clark, previously worked for attorney Bill Hickman, who represents Epic and many other charter schools. Clark represented Epic in lawsuits against the department in 2010 and in 2013.

The for-profit company that manages Epic, Epic Youth Services, employs lobbyist Bobby Stem. Epic Youth Services is owned by Chaney and Harris.

Each year Epic hosts its own Capitol Day, with thousands of students and families descending on the statehouse. This year Chaney and Harris took a photo with Gov. Stitt, and Chaney posted it to his Facebook page.

Four bills addressing virtual schools were filed last session and one of those was signed into law. House Bill 1395, by Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, and Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, requires virtual schools to be subject to the same financial reporting and audits as school districts, and requires virtual charters that contract with managing organizations to detail how those dollars are spent.

Sen. Ron Sharp, R-Shawnee, has been raising concerns about Epic for months. On Wednesday, he called on the Legislature to withhold Epic’s funding for 2019-20 until the investigation is complete. Sharp is a former history teacher.

Concerns about virtual schools, and in particular Epic, have been voiced by a number of lawmakers.

“This school has consistently demonstrated questionable actions in how money is spent (most often not directly on students), financial decisions, the way attendance is calculated and their questionable record keeping,” said Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa. “Given the strict oversight the state Department of Education has for brick-and-mortar schools, I am eager for their response to this situation and their plans to keep this from ever happening again.”

Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, said, “This is exactly why so many of us legislators, especially those of us on the common education committee, have been calling for real accountability for virtual charters. Unfortunately, I believe these findings are just the tip of the iceberg.”

Three states cap or in some way limit virtual charter school enrollment, according to the Education Commission of the States — something the Oklahoma Legislature has never attempted.

State Department of Education

Like all public schools, Epic is audited each year. The most recent audits – for Epic One-on-One statewide virtual school and Epic Blended – were completed by CBEW Professional Group, based in Cushing. The audits only cover the activities of the school, not Epic Youth Services, the for-profit that contracts to manage the school.

The audits found no deficiencies and found the school in compliance.

However, the scope of these types of audits is more shallow than an investigative audit, which until Friday had never been requested on Epic, according to the State Auditor.

Shelly Hickman, a spokeswoman for Epic, said they will fully cooperate with the audit and bear the cost of it. “We welcome this as an opportunity to once again prove to the public that our school follows the law,” she said.

Only certain entities can request audits: the state Department of Education, the governor, House and Senate leaders jointly, the attorney general, the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, the school’s own board or a district attorney.

Hofmeister has requested an investigative audit of one charter school operator, Dove Schools, during her tenure. Wilkinson, who heads the Virtual Charter School Board, has requested one investigative audit of a school, ABLE Charter School. Dove is still open and ABLE has since closed. Neither had yet requested one on Epic.

On Friday, Hofmeister commended the governor’s action.

“As every public dollar is precious, it is critical that there be full transparency and accountability for how those dollars are spent,” she said.

Oklahoma Watch reporter Trevor Brown contributed to this story. Oklahoma Watch is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that produces in-depth and investigative stories on important issues facing the state. For more Oklahoma Watch content, go to oklahomawatch.org.