Walter Lee “Happy” Johnson Sr., 81, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones in Macomb.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m., Sunday, July 28, and continue through service time.

Services will be 10 a.m., Monday, July 29, at Countryside Church in Tecumseh with Reverend Dennis Stone officiating. Burial will follow at Tribbey Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

