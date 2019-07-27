Mike and Judy Harrell of Tecumseh are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 1, 2019.

Mike and Judy Harrell of Tecumseh are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 1, 2019.

The Harrells were married Aug. 1, 1969, at the McLoud First Baptist Church. They have lived in Tecumseh since 1970.

Mike is retired from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, and Judy is retired from OGE.

The Harrells have two daughters, Angela Atkins and Andrea Vincent. Angela, married to Shannon Atkins, has two children, Isaac and Grace, and they live in Norman. Andrea, married to Heath Vincent, lives in Edmond.