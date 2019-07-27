This is the start of one fun day at the Shawnee Senior Center, and we are really excited about all that’s happening this evening. It’s time for the annual ’50s dance, with doors opening at 7 p.m. next door at the municipal auditorium. Tickets are just $5 per person at the door, if you didn’t already buy yours at the senior center. Come out to dance, learn some new moves, meet Elvis, smile for the photo booth, or hang out at the old soda shop serving snacks until 10 p.m.

Good morning, all!

This is the start of one fun day at the Shawnee Senior Center, and we are really excited about all that’s happening this evening. It’s time for the annual ’50s dance, with doors opening at 7 p.m. next door at the municipal auditorium. Tickets are just $5 per person at the door, if you didn’t already buy yours at the senior center. Come out to dance, learn some new moves, meet Elvis, smile for the photo booth, or hang out at the old soda shop serving snacks until 10 p.m.

And that’s just the beginning of what is going to be happening at the center today.

If you like classic cars from the ’50s and early ’60s, come before the dance, as they will be parked in the southeast corner of the courthouse grounds parking lot near the auditorium. You can check out those slick cars both before and during the dance, or even bring your own “cool” car to show off. (If you have one of those classic 1957 Chevrolets, I will be the lady standing there drooling over your car.) Enjoy the care, then come inside for some great ’50s music, and be sure to bring your friends and family.

If square-dancing is more your thing, you can swing your partner or just enjoy watching the lively Square 8’s Club who will be holding their (once or twice) monthly square dance in the senior center’s Scott Baird Dining Room at the same dance time of 7 to 10 p.m. Due to all the activity tonight at the center, feel free to park in back and enter the dining room door for this square-dancing special event.

The ladies who have organized the ’50s dance have been led by Rita Pate for the past five years. Her helpers this year were Fran Lofton, Marty Fryer and Charlotte Pearson. They have done their usual terrific job of handing out flyers to all local businesses and getting all kinds of wonderful donations and prizes for giveaways.

We are also proud to announce that this year’s ’50s dance has found a new participating co-host to make an even bigger and better event for all who attend. The Pottawatomie Community Service Team in conjunction with Gateway is helping people to make new friends and enrich the lives of all those involved in the program. And, because of this additional co-host, this year’s ’50s dance will have special door prizes to give away.

Now I’m sure you are thinking there will be the usual trophies for best costume (for clothing indicative of the ’50s), best dancers (to those hot sounds that are so ’50s) and best couple (you know that gal and guy that were so much a ’50s pair way back when). And, of course, you are absolutely right. There will be trophies for those lucky “old timers” but that’s just a part of what will be going on because there will also be door prizes (like free meals, gift cards, snow cones and more) for individuals who look like they are having fun, who are cutting a mean rug on the dance floor, visiting with people or just enjoying the music and fellowship of families and friends.

Well, I hope to see you all today but remember there is always something going on at the Shawnee Senior Center. The new August activities calendar is available, so drop by any day and check it out for yourself. Did you know the 3 B’s Blue Grass Band is now playing on Wednesdays from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Community Center down on the corner of Park and Dunbar? It is my understanding there’s been some serious consideration of a possible pool tournament in the next month or so. If you’re a pool player, now is the time to start practicing ’cause I believe Ken M. is doing some serious thinking about winning another trophy or prize.

Well, enough for today. Take care, all!

And, as always, see you at the center!