David Eugene Burress

David Eugene Burress, age 70, of Pawhuska, Oklahoma passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 24th, 2019. He was born October 3, 1948 the son of Kenneth Eugene Burress and Juanita Kitchell Burress.

He graduated from Skiatook High School in 1966. He served in the U. S. Air Force from 1966 to 1969 where he served as a Jet Engine Mechanic during the Vietnam war.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, skeet shooting, and watching trains live-streamed from La Platta, Missouri on YouTube.

He retired from the oilfield after many years managing oil and gas leases all over Osage County for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

He is survived by: his wife Julia C. Burress of Pawhuska, his daughter Amber Nemeti and her husband Brian Nemeti, his grandchildren Matthew Nemeti and Megan Nemeti of Leonardtown, Maryland, his daughter Sarah Mohler and her husband Donovan Mohler of Skiatook, Oklahoma, and his daughter Jennifer Trotter and husband John Trotter Jr.

He is preceded in death by: his parents Kenneth Eugene Burress and Juanita Kitchell Burress.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date at the First Baptist Church located at: 302 E 6th Street, Pawhuska, Oklahoma 74056.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Wounded Warrior Project at: www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements