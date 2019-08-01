Icelandic alternative-folk band Of Monsters And Men have returned with their third studio album, “FEVER DREAM.”

Instantly, this album reveals itself to be a tonal departure for the band. Once relying on acoustic, organic elements, now the band leans heavily into synthesizers and drum machines. This transition can be instantly jarring for fans. The tonal shift can be comparable to one heard from The Decembrists last year. With their folk sound, suddenly “I’ll Be Your Girl” threw a wrench in the wheels, creating a synth-driven pop release.

Unfortunately, Of Monster And Men’s transition will probably blow over just as well as it did for The Decembrists. While the sound was not inherently bad, the fact that both bands ran towards a more mainstream sound comes across as a red flag for most.

Part of the reason this is so bad, not only for the fans but for the band, is that this market is extremely oversaturated. The synth-pop sound has been on the rise for years and almost every band and artist has begun to embrace it in some way. While the genre is diverse and usually incredibly interesting, the immense amount of music in it means that an album that passes as simply “good” will easily be left in the dust.

That is the case with “FEVER DREAM.” The entire album is good. The music is tight and atmospheric. The lyrics are passable and there are very little complaints towards the album as a whole. The release is the epitome of “good,” but as previously stated, good can easily get lost in the mass of synth-pop followers.

To give credit to the album, the atmospheric and open production of the album makes a full listen go down easily. This is an easy release to just turn on and relax to. Unfortunately, none of the songs have a sticky enough hook to have any lingering impression after numerous listens.

About the only thing that is less than adequate about this whole release is the male vocalist, Ragnar Þórhallsson. He is not an inherently bad singer, just incredibly uninteresting. His vocal style never stood out much in past releases, but with this highly polished sound that comes with their shift in sound, his vocals are extremely forgettable.

Through everything, “Alligator” is one song that truly sticks the landing. With a thick bass drum pounding through the whole song and a combination of bass and electric guitar, this song is easily the most anthemic thing off of the release. In an album of understated, slow tracks, this one stands tall as the easy highlight.

“FEVER DREAM” is simply good. There is little to make it a bad album, but little to make it a great one. In a genre filled to the brim, the band simply fails to make it stand out in any way.

Rating: 6/10

— Noah Estes is a music columnist for the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, a 2018 graduate of Bartlesville High School and a student at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. He can be reached at estesnt@gmail.com, or on his YouTube channel, SMEB Reviews.