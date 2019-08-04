Celebration of life for William Michael “Mikey” Wilson will be Noon, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at TLC - The Lord’s Church.

The son of the late Bill Wilson and Barbara (Stayton) Wilson, Mikey was born on Jan. 22, 1951 in Ardmore and passed away on July 26, 2019 at his Ardmore residence at the age of 68 years, six months and 4 days.

An resident of Ardmore all of his life, Mikey graduated from Ardmore High School in 1969, and then attended East Central State University and Oklahoma State University. He worked for years at Michelin. Mikey was known for his infectious smile and was a favorite to many. He had a wealth of friends who treasured him. Mikey knew how to make a friend and to be a friend. He was kind, helpful, and genuine and that is why his friends and neighbors loved him. Mikey was also an exceptional artist and carpenter. He was a perfectionist in both. Often known to stay up into the hours of the night to complete a drawing or a sculpture. But Mikey’s biggest love of his life is who he called his “God Son,” Dalton. Who was and would have always been his No. 1 priority. Nothing in life was more important than Dalton. We will miss you, Mikey.

Survivors include: God Son, Dalton, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Terri Nickell.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.

Local arrangements were conducted by the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory.