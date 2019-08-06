(TNS) — Patrick Crusius, the suspect in Saturday’s El Paso, Texas, shooting, arrived in the border city after a 10- to 11-hour drive and grabbed a snack at Walmart before mowing down shoppers, police told reporters Monday, as Mayor Dee Margo announced that President Donald Trump would be visiting the city on Wednesday.

“He took 10 to 11 hours traveling from Allen, Texas, to El Paso,” Police Chief Greg Allen said of Crusius in a briefing Monday afternoon.

The killer arrived, “got lost in a neighborhood” and found his way to Walmart because he was hungry.

“Did he eat?” a reporter asked.

“That’s what we suspect he did right now,” Allen said, adding that Crusius had been cooperating with police since his capture on Saturday.

“He volunteered most of the evidence that we’re able to utilize at this time,” Allen said. “Basically he appears to be in a state of shock and confusion.”

Crusius had also cased the Walmart before he had entered with firepower, authorities told ABC News, gauging the number of shoppers and Mexicans, his alleged intended targets. He then returned wearing protective earmuffs, safety goggles and carrying a high-powered assault-style rifle, ABC News said, citing video surveillance from inside the store.

After grabbing a bite, Crusius, 21, went on to gun down dozens. He is being held without bond, charged with capital murder, and the federal government has said it will investigate the crime as domestic terrorism.

Allen, the police chief, confirmed that the death toll had risen to 22, with two more people dying Sunday and Monday.

Fifteen were in the hospital, two of them critical, he said. Nine had been discharged. In all, 27 were injured, including one who “self-admitted to the hospital and left on his own,” Allen said. Among the injured were an infant with broken bones, he said, and another who was injured trying to escape the scene.

Among the dead were one German, 13 U.S. citizens, one “undetermined,” and seven or eight Mexican nationals, Allen said, admitting that he had different totals for the latter on two pieces of paper.

Allen, who said a full list of victims would be released later, said police did not know whether Crusius’ family members were in town.

Margo fielded questions about Trump’s impending visit given the controversy surrounding the president’s incendiary comments about Hispanics, who Crusius allegedly targeted.

“I will ask President Trump to support our efforts with any and all resources that are available,” said Margo, a Republican. “I will continue to challenge any harmful and inaccurate statements made about El Paso.”

Margo bristled at questions surrounding the politics of hosting such a visit in that context.

“This is not a political visit,” he said. “He is president of the United States. So in that capacity I will fulfill my obligations” and “be with the president … and discuss our needs.”

All attention should be focused on those who “perished by an evil, hateful act of a white supremacist that has no bearing or belonging in El Paso,” he said. “No El Pasoan would ever do this.”

Pressed further, he said, “I don’t have a textbook for dealing with evil other than the Bible, I’m sorry.”

Fire Chief Mario D’Agostino said that the family reunification and notification center that had been set up Saturday had been operating around the clock and would soon move into its next phase, a family assistance center that would be open for the next 10 to 12 days. That would be followed by the final transition, to a long-term center to be named the El Paso Strong Resiliency Center.

“It will be open as long as it needs to be open for our community,” he said, urging anyone who needed it to seek help, free of charge. “Don’t let the mental health issues build up on you.”