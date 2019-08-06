After waiting several months, the county's Environmental Crimes program has received funding from both the Department of Environmental Quality and Pottawatomie County Commissioners.

According to head of Environmental Crimes Deputy Shawn Copelin, the DEQ awarded the program $18,000, which was less than originally thought.

However, in their annual budget meeting Commissioners made a change to the Sheriff's Department Fiscal Year budget and added an additional $20,000 to be used for Environmental Crimes.

Also at their meeting Deputy Copeland informed the Commissioners of his plan to clean up yet another dumpsite.

Known as "Tribbey Dump,” Copelin explained he is receiving help from United By Blue, which is a clothing brand that also helps communities throughout the country clean up trash.

He said for every product sold, the company helps remove one pound of trash and they provide funding of 10 cents per pound of trash.

The deputy explained United By Blue is offering up to $30,000 to help clean up the Tribbey Dump, which drains into Salt Creek and Lake Eufaula and is located at Slaughterville Road.

Copelin hopes to line up equipment and arrange details of the clean up with Commissioners in the near future.