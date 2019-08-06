PUERTO RICO

Leadership crisis heads to Supreme Court

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (TNS) — The next battle in the heated war over Puerto Rico’s leadership will be waged in the U.S. territory’s Supreme Court.

The island’s high court announced that it will begin holding hearings Tuesday on whether Pedro Pierluisi is Puerto Rico’s legitimate governor. But even if the court rules in Pierluisi’s favor, a combative Senate could make his life complicated.

In a fiery speech Monday, Thomas Rivera Schatz, the president of the Puerto Rican Senate, reiterated his view that Pierluisi is an illegitimate leader because he was never confirmed as the island’s secretary of state — and therefore never should have been in the line of succession when Gov. Ricardo Rosello stepped down last week.

The rebuke was even more scathing because Rivera Schatz and Pierluisi are members of the same ruling New Progressive Party, or PNP.

Eduardo Bahtia, the head of the opposition Popular Democratic Party, said the entire country was being held hostage by the power struggle taking place inside the PNP.

Pierluisi came to power Friday after former Gov. Rossello resigned amid corruption scandals and the outrage that erupted after it was revealed that he used misogynistic and homophobic language in a private chat group with 11 of his advisers and confidants.

INDIA

India revokes Kashmir’s limited autonomy

NEW DELHI (TNS) — Tension built for 10 days in a Himalayan valley that is as scenic as it is turbulent.

In rugged Kashmir, India sent in thousands more troops without an official explanation. Authorities canceled a famed Hindu pilgrimage. Police trolled lakes and guesthouses to evacuate tourists. Schools were closed, phone and internet connections shut down and residents sheltered in their homes.

Then, on Monday, with most Kashmiris unable to follow the news, the Indian government announced a historic constitutional change, revoking the limited autonomy held for decades by its only Muslim-majority territory.

The controversial move to withdraw Kashmir’s special legal status fulfills a longstanding goal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party to yoke the disputed northern territory more closely to the rest of India.

It also appears certain to heighten tensions with rival Pakistan — which also claims Kashmir — and trigger a violent backlash among separatist insurgents and civilians bitterly opposed to Indian rule.

