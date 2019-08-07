TULSA — The historical Cherokee musical “Nanyehi – The Story of Nancy Ward” is hosting a casting call to support the musical’s Nov. 15-16 production at The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

“Nanyehi” is the story of Nancy Ward, a legendary woman who was first honored in the 18th century as a Cherokee war woman but then as a peacemaker during the American Revolution, according to a news release.

Auditions will be held at the Fly Loft in Tulsa from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 17. Dancers will audition from 4:30 to 5 p.m.

Auditions are also planned from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 18. Fly Loft is located at 117 N. Boston Ave. in Tulsa.

Those auditioning for a singing role are asked to sing a cappella or provide their own accompaniment. A keyboard and CD player will be provided. Non-singing hopefuls will read from the script, and dancers are asked to bring dancing shoes as they will be taught a short routine.

Principal cast members include New York-based actress Michelle Honaker in the title role, Nanyehi, and Tahlequah native Travis Fite as Dragging Canoe for the eighth time.

The 2019 showing will mark the 10th production of “Nanyehi.” It has been presented five times in Oklahoma, twice in Tennessee and single productions in Georgia and Texas. The musical is written by Nashville-based, award-winning songwriter and recording artist Becky Hobbs and playwright Nick Sweet.

Hobbs is a Cherokee Nation citizen and Bartlesville native who is a direct descendant of Ward. As a recording/performing artist, she has performed in more than 40 countries and has had over 20 chart records. Her songs have been recorded by Alabama, Conway Twitty, George Jones, Loretta Lynn, Emmylou Harris, Glen Campbell, Wanda Jackson, John Anderson, Helen Reddy, Shirley Bassey and more. Hobbs was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in October 2015.

“Nanyehi” is presented by Cherokee Nation Businesses and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

For more information about the production or auditions, visit www.nanyehi.com or email nanyehiproductions@gmail.com.