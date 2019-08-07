Edward Eugene (Gene) Boulanger

Edward Eugene (Gene) Boulanger, 89, peacefully passed away in his home July 29, 2019 with his family at his bedside. Boulanger was born in Chautauqua, KS to Grover and Fannie Boulanger on March 20, 1930. Gene was a member of the Osage Tribe. His father, Grover, was an original allottee. Boulanger enlisted in the Army in 1948, was honorably discharged as a Corporal for his service in the Korean War in June 1952 and served as a Master Sergeant in the National Guard.

He married Frances R. Frye on June 26, 1952 and together became parents to three daughters, Teresa Lea Blue, Linda Sue (Hanna) Boulanger and Jacquelin Diane (Amantia) Boulanger. He is survived by his wife Frances, daughters Linda and Jacki, 7 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, his eldest daughter Teresa, and his first grandchild Chester Eugene Blue.

Most Pawhuskan’s will remember Gene as their friendly milkman.

His passion was hunting and providing for his family. He lived and loved in God’s Country. The Family of Gene asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in his name be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.

Graveside services are being held at Boulanger Cemetery at 10:30 am, Saturday, August 3, 2019 with Pastor Jsue Wagner and Eddie RedEagle officiating.

