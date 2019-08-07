Funeral mass for Dondy Leon Robbins will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 6, at St. Benedict's in Shawnee. A meal will follow at noon at Open Door Church in Shawnee.

His wake and memorial will be at 5 p.m. Saturday in Seminole.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations.

Please contact B. Hinesley for further details on any of this: 580.491.1889 (text or call).