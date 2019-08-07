Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher said last Thursday that a dismissal of charges was likely in a case that involved Pawhuska police in January stopping a truck bound from Kentucky to Colorado with a load of what authorities believed was at least partly marijuana. One of the key issues in the case was whether the material was properly classified as industrial hemp or marijuana.

Fisher said the likely dismissal is being based in considerable measure on information provided by a defense lawyer, Frank Robison. Fisher said Robison shared information that satisfied his office that the remaining defendants