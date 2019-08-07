A Bartlesville resident was arrested Monday in connection with two drug felonies, and is being held on $10,000 bail in the Washington County Detention Center.

Eric Charles Bruce Hoffman, 38, was charged Tuesday with unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute after former conviction of a felony and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a court affidavit, Bartlesville police were called to a grocery store in west Bartlesville for a possibly unconscious man in a vehicle. When they arrived, police found Hoffman asleep in his car. The officer woke him up.

After getting Hoffman out of the car, police said they did a pat down and discovered a “hard cylindrical object with a bulb on the end of it,” inside his pants pocket. The officer reportedly asked him if the object was a methamphetamine pipe and Hoffman “shook his head in a positive response.”

In addition to the meth pipe on his person, police also searched Hoffman’s care and discovered a small zipper case, which contained individual baggies of substances that reportedly field tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana. Police also say they discovered more meth-smoking pipes and a digital scale in the car.

Court records show Hoffman has an extensive criminal history, including three previous felony drug-related convictions in Washington County and several misdemeanors.

Hoffman’s next court date is Aug. 23.