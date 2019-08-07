Akron Beacon Journal

BEREA, Ohio (TNS) — Odell Beckham Jr.’s longtime wide receivers coach Adam Henry is pleased with the transition the superstar is making in his first training camp with the Browns.

Beckham is learning all three receiver positions with his new team and getting on the same page with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

After sitting out Monday’s practice with an illness, Beckham returned to action Tuesday and spent time working in the slot. Fellow receiver Jarvis Landry also practiced after departing Monday’s session early.

“It’s about moving (Beckham) around, so now, defenses, they cannot just pin him,” Henry said Tuesday after the 11th practice of training camp.

Beckham played multiple positions early in his five-year tenure with the New York Giants before settling in as mostly an X receiver in recent seasons. He also moved around at Louisiana State University, where Henry coached him for two seasons before coaching him with the Giants for another two seasons.

“Once you allow everybody to move from different positions, it’s harder for a defense to game plan,” Beckham said last week. “It’s harder if Jarvis goes outside or he goes to the single-side receiver, or (Rashard) Higgins, (Antonio) Callaway or any of these other receivers switch or go inside, I go inside, I go outside, line up in the backfield. It just makes it harder (for the defense) to game plan. If you have a receiver who lines up left or goes right, it’s a lot easier to game plan.”

Beckham is also adjusting to Mayfield after spending his entire NFL career with Giants quarterback Eli Manning. Henry conceded Beckham learning a new quarterback is “a big deal.” On Tuesday, Beckham caught two touchdown passes from Mayfield against the coverage of cornerback TJ Carrie in a red-zone, 11-on-11 period. Beckham’s leaping grab in the back of the end zone provided one of the highlights of practice.

“It’s all about timing, precision and accuracy and spacing and distribution, and so it’s critical,” Henry said. “But the great thing about Baker is that he’s a great worker, he’s a great communicator.”

Henry revealed Mayfield often speaks and draws up plays on the whiteboard in the receivers’ meeting room. Beckham has been receptive, and, Henry said, the mental side of his game is underrated.

“It is because his systematic way of thinking and thought process and being on the same page, those are the engaging conversations that he and Baker and (backup quarterback) Drew (Stanton) have,” Henry said. “Those are the things that bring it and mesh it together.”

Early in camp, Mayfield yelled at Beckham and other receivers to “work the (bleeping) scramble drill” during an 11-on-11 period. Beckham said he approved of Mayfield taking charge.

“That’s a good thing for (Mayfield) to do,” Henry said. “The receivers don’t take anything (personally), and they know what type of leader he is. They know what type of quarterback he is, and that’s no problem.”

When the Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in March, he was shell-shocked. He has since embraced the change of scenery.

“He seems very comfortable,” Henry said. “He seems very relaxed being in Cleveland. The city of Cleveland really has embraced him, and so I just see him in a different place, where he’s comfortable with the players, he’s comfortable with Baker and Coach (Freddie) Kitchens.”