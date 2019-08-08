The FireLake Fireflight Balloon Fest is set to return to Shawnee this August, anticipated to be the largest balloon festival in the state, bringing live performers, family-friendly activities, fireworks, a display of 25 hot air balloons and more. Admission to the festival is free to the public and hot air balloon rides start at $250. Outdoor Nation Expo, an indoor hunting and fishing expo, will take place at FireLake Arena throughout the festival. This family event offers activities for children, hunting and fishing vendors, and demonstrations.

WHEN:

August 9-10, 2019

WHERE:

Citizen Potawatomi Nation Powwow Grounds

1702 Gordon Cooper Drive

Shawnee, OK 74801