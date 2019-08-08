This week Daryl McVey, Senior Citizens of Shawnee, Inc., chair, and Kate Joyce, former Shawnee Senior Center executive director, presented to Shawnee City Commissioners a $15K check to help fund a planned flooring project at the senior center.

The senior board chose to disband at the end of June when the City of Shawnee assumed control over operations at the senior center.

“As a part of our dissolution process, and with our mission having always been to be a resource for our seniors,” Joyce said, “one of our final decisions is to provide funds toward the completion of the Senior Citizens Center flooring project through the grant received from the Arvest Foundation.”

Having previously planned to complete the project, Joyce said Senior Citizens of Shawnee, Inc., with assistance of Daniel Shaughnessy of ShawneeCTV, her board had already secured some funding.

“The Arvest Foundation provided a grant to Senior Citizens of Shawnee, Inc. in the amount of $15,000,” she said. “These funds were secured for the single purpose of replacing damaged carpet throughout the building with new flooring, and as such are restricted for that purpose only.”

In a letter addressed to the city, Senior Citizens of Shawnee, Inc. stated it will be requesting confirmation that the funds were used as intended.

City of Shawnee Director of Operations James Bryce said the project went out for bid mid-June and the city received one bid for the job.

“The bid came in at $36,000,” Bryce said. “We're familiar with the company; we think it's a fair cost for that.”

Bryce said the same company — Bryan's Flooring, based in Oklahoma City — installed the flooring at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center.

“They've been very good about repairing anything that went wrong,” he said.

He said the expo flooring looked good and he expected the same level of quality for the senior center project.

“The project would be funded partially out of the facility repair portion of the half-cent temporary sales tax,” Bryce said. “And, with special thanks to the Senior Citizens of Shawnee Inc., and the Arvest Foundation for the additional money.”