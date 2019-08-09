“Something incredible is happening,” Jackson Proskow tweeted from Dallas Love Field Thursday.

The Global News reporter witnessed a particularly emotional Southwest Airlines landing as a pilot returned from a trip to Vietnam to recover his veteran father’s remains 52 years after he originally went missing.

Bryan Knight was 5 when he “waved goodbye” to his father, Air Force Col. Roy Abner Knight Jr., who flew out of Dallas Love Field to serve in the Vietnam War. According to Dallas TV station KDFW, Knight was shot down while on a mission in Laos. His body was never recovered because the site where his plane crashed was considered hostile territory, but then discovered earlier this year by a team investigating crash sites.

You can read Proskow’s entire tweet thread about the landing and the airport’s reaction below:

I’m at the airport in Dallas, waiting for my flight home to DC from El Paso, and something incredible is happening.

— Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal)August 8, 2019

As we wait at the gate, we’re told that Captain Knight is coming home to Dallas. When he left from this very airport to fight in Vietnam his 5 year old son came to the airfield and waved goodbye. It was the last time he would see his father alive.

— Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal)August 8, 2019

The entire terminal has come to watch this arrival.pic.twitter.com/HW3yAHEXBf

— Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal)August 8, 2019

pic.twitter.com/otd7nlErud

— Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal)August 8, 2019

For those who want to know more, I’ve found an obituary for Col. Roy Knight Jr.https://t.co/Xuake1JtUP

— Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal)August 8, 2019

This is one of the most incredible replies to this thread:https://t.co/251DXX2tez

— Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal)August 9, 2019

Knight will be buried in Weatherford, Texas, on Saturday.