Former Shawnee resident Thomas Wilks, 74, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at his home in Jenks.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 12, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Shawnee.

Other information is pending with Walker Funeral Service.