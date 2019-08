Shawneestock, a 50th anniversary tribute to the Woodstock Music Festival will be held on Main Street from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 16 in front of the Shawnee Public Library. There will be musicians playing Woodstock era music, hippie costume contests for all ages, food trucks, a farmers market, a free bounce house, street vendors and prize drawings. Bring your lawn chairs or a blanket for seating. Main Street businesses will be open late and also be holding activities.