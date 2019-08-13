Dewey Back To School Night will be held on Tuesday and the first day of Dewey Public School is Thursday. Check the school Facebook page for Back to School Night times for your child’s grade. Picture day will be Sept. 27.

New for this academic school year are that middle school students will be allowed only eight absences per semester. This is two fewer than the previous number — 10.

The cell phone use policy is that cell phones may only allowed before/after school, during lunch or at teacher’s discretion. Dress Code policy states that shorts must cover the upper third of the thigh (previously fingertip length).

Drivers — please slow down and stop at all school crossing, or bus stops. Pay attention to all school bus flashing lights. Please read up on all safety measures concerning school crossings and buses, stopping to pick up our students. They are expecting you to stop for them. Let’s all pay close attention, and have a safe and happy new school year.

Dewey Economic Development will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday. The committee will review, discuss and possibly take action on a marketing flyer designed by Barking Dog Design Group. The committee will discuss and consider going into executive session. The Economic Development Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Dewey City Hall.

Dewey Businesses! It is time again to prep for the Dewey Alumni Event. Last year approximately 20 businesses got together and sponsored nice Discover Dewey Bags for them to fill with local business information and give always at the alumni event.

Ashley needs to know which businesses are going to participate this year. The Reunion is the weekend of Sept. 27. Please let her know ASAP whether or not you would like to be included.

It’s time for the Fall/Winter Wee-Cycle event held at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey. The fairgrounds is located just west of State Highway 75 at Bulldogger Road.The main sale will be held Aug. 23-24.

If you have kids or grand kids, this is a sale you won’t want to miss. There will be gently used clothes for all ages, baby furniture, toys for babies and children of all ages, accessories, shoes and most items for kids.

Registration

Saturday, June 1 - Consignor Registration Open

Saturday, July 6 - Volunteer Registration Open

Wednesday, August 21 - Registration Closes at 7 p.m.

Consignment Drop-Off

Tues, Aug 20 - Consignment Drop Off, 1-7 p.m. for last names A-M, Washington County Fairgrounds

Wednesday, Aug 21 - Consignment Drop Off, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for last names N-Z, Washington County Fairgrounds

Sale Hours

Thurs, Aug 22 - VIP SALE for all Volunteers, 6-8 p.m.

Fri, Aug 23 - Main Sale, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sat, Aug 24 - Main Sale, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

*We will close from 3-4pm on Saturday to prep for the discount sale*

Sat, Aug 24 - Discount Sale, 4-7 p.m.

Consignment Pick-Up

Sun, Aug 25 - Noon to 3 p.m. at Washington County Fairgrounds.

Visit the website to learn more at www.wee-cyclebartlesville.com/ to become a consignor.