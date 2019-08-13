BETHEL ACRES — A six-run Little Axe outburst in the top of the second inning was too much for Bethel to overcome Monday in an 11-7 season-opening setback.

Bethel trailed 9-1 when it netted four runs in the fifth and two runs in the sixth.

Bethel’s only lead came at 1-0 after the first inning.

The Lady Wildcats finished with five hits as Skylar Pollard led the way with a double and single.

Bethel was the recipient of five walks.

Lady Wildcat starter Annie Compton, who was employed the first five innings, gave up nine runs on seven hits while striking out four. Several Bethel errors were costly.

“We looked a little rusty in our first game,” Bethel coach Chad Smith said. “It looked like we had some first-game jitters. I thought they were a little more confident than we were.”

Bethel’s only other action this week will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at Bishop McGuinness.

