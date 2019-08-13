No services are planned at this time for Genia Tennille Graham Wright, 42, of Tecumseh.

No services are planned at this time for Genia Tennille Graham Wright, 42, of Tecumseh.

Genia passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, near Tecumseh.

She was born March 16, 1977, at Muskogee to Steven DeWayne and Karrie Lynne Smith Sisk. She attended Tecumseh and Shawnee schools.

Genia was a free-spirit.

Survivors include a son, Chad Graham, Tecumseh; three daughters, Karrie-Elaine Tennille Graham, Tecumseh, Olivia Elizabeth Deaton, Ada and Shai Lynne Nettles of Kansas; her mother and step-father, Karrie and Tommy Deaton of Stonewall; her siblings, Sandy Motl, Oklahoma City, Danna Carrel, Tulsa, Chris Funberg, Eufaula, Steven Sisk, College Station, Texas, Ryan Carrel, Texas, Jeff Deaton, Moore and Ryan Deaton, North Dakota; four grandchildren, Easton, KaiLynn, Allisyn and Graden; two nephews, James Sisk and Garrett Sisk; a niece, Bellamia; and two great-nephews, James and Jaxson Sisk.

She was preceded in death by her father; and her grandparents, Ed and Danna Smith.