My Aunt Judy was unconventional and didn’t want an obituary, so this is my tribute to her.

The eldest of four sisters, Judith Ann (Owen) Martin was born in Elkhart, Kan., on March 11, 1940. She passed over on Aug. 3, 2019, in Ardmore and joined her beloved sister, Jane; parents, Bill and Wincy Owen; granddaughter, Justine; and beloved dog, KeeKee.

Judy had three daughters. Teresa and Wincy reside in Colorado, and Cindy in New Jersey. She had six grandchildren, all of whom she was very fond and proud.

For those who knew and loved her, she will be missed terribly. She is survived by her beloved dog, Baby; sisters, Jill Billinger of Venice, Fla., and Jana and RD Russell of La Porte, Texas; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and her dearest friends, Colleen Weller (Gypsum, Kan.), Becky Schnaufer (Keyes), and Christine Weldon (Ardmore) as well as countless others she befriended along the way.

My Aunt Judy held a special place in my heart. She became my mom after mine (her sister) passed in 2006. She “adopted” my family as her own — Ashley, Chuck and Finley Niesner of Richmond, Texas, and Emily, Matt, Harper and Doss Miller of Ardmore — and we adopted her right back. Aunt “Goody” always greeted my three grand-babies with hugs, kisses and some sort of prize each time she saw them, and they absolutely adored her. She also had the biggest heart for all animals, large and small.

Judy did not want a service or funeral as her final wishes; those of us who knew and loved her will celebrate her life and our fond memories together in October in Ardmore, eating Mexican food and toasting margaritas to her.

I will miss you “Aunt Goody” and thank you for everything. We love you and you are in our hearts forever.